Ohio State guard Kam Williams (15) goes to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan guard Zak Irvin (21) defends against Ohio State guard Kam Williams (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13), of Germany, has a shot attempt deflected by Ohio State center Micah Potter, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13), of Germany, defends Ohio State forward Marc Loving (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, top, deflects a shot attempt from Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10), in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Ohio State won 70-66. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) passes the ball under Ohio State center Trevor Thompson (32) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Ohio State won 70-66. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State center Trevor Thompson (32) and his bench celebrate with forward Marc Loving (2) at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Ohio State won 70-66. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate (1) defends a three point attempt from Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Ohio State won 70-66. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State forward Marc Loving (2), defended by Michigan guard Zak Irvin (21), attempts a basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Ohio State won 70-66. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State head coach Thad Matta points and shouts from courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State center Trevor Thompson (32) defends Michigan forward D.J. Wilson, top right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State center Trevor Thompson (32) goes to the basket, defended by Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13), of Germany, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) defends Ohio State forward Marc Loving (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13), of Germany, defends Ohio State forward Marc Loving (2), in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) defends Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson (24) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
