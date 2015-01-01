Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett plays against Michigan in Nov. 26, in Columbus. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (center) is tackled by Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes (bottom left) and linebacker Chris Worley (35) in the first half of a game, Nov. 12 in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
CLEVELAND: After waiting 1,425 days to make another start in the NBA, DeAndre Liggins couldn’t wait any longer. He charged onto the court at Madison Square Garden for the opening tip against the New York Knicks earlier this month and took his rightful place alongside LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs starters.