Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle, center, goes up to shoot between Michigan State guards Alvin Ellis III, left, and Miles Bridges during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford, right, drives against Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Marc Loving, left, goes up to shoot against Michigan State guard Joshua Langford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, center, goes up to shoot against Michigan State guard Miles Bridges, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Michigan State forward Nick Ward, right, goes up to shoot against Ohio State center Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford, right, works for the ball against Ohio State guard Kam Williams during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle, center, goes up to shoot between Michigan State guards Joshua Langford, left, and Miles Bridges during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle, center, goes up to shoot between Michigan State guards Alvin Ellis III, left, and Miles Bridges during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Michigan State guard Miles Bridges, right, passes the ball against Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle, left, and forward Jae'Sean Tate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, center, goes up to shoot between Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, and center Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State center Trevor Thompson, right, goes up to shoot against Michigan State forward Nick Ward during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, left, works for the ball against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State coach Thad Matta reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State center Micah Potter, right, fouls Michigan State guard Miles Bridges during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)