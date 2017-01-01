Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
When the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store in Akron closes Friday, it will mean more than just having to find a new place to buy discounted bakery items. It also will mark the end of nearly three decades’ worth of friendships.