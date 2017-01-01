Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Northwestern's Reggie Hearn, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State's Trey McDonald during the first half Thursday, in Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's Aaron Craft, left, and Northwestern's Nikola Cerina reach for a rebound during the first half Thursday, in Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas, right, goes up for a shot against Northwestern's Kale Abrahamson during the first half Thursday in Columbus. Ohio State won 69-59. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas (1) and Evan Ravenel (30) work for a rebound against Northwestern's Reggie Hearn (11) during the second half Thursday in Columbus. Ohio State won 69-59. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)