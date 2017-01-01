Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) shoots while defended by Ohio State's Tori McCoy during a second-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Sunday. Ohio State won 82-68. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Ohio State's Shayla Cooper (32) takes an uncontested shot during a second-round game against Kentucky in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Sunday. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Ohio State's Kiara Lewis (23) defends as Kentucky's Makayla Epps looks for an opening during a second-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Sunday. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Ohio State's Linnae Harper (15) shoots near Kentucky's Makayla Epps (25) and Maci Morris during a second-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Sunday. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell takes an uncontested shot against Kentucky during a second-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Sunday. (AP Photo/James Crisp)