Alyssa Elkins, 16, left, learns to use a Taser at the Newark Police headquarters on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Police helped Elkins, a teenage leukemia patient cross off a bucket-list item that was seriously shocking: She wanted to use a stun gun on someone. (Alan Miller/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Sergeant Al Shaffer, right, teaches Alyssa Elkins, 16, how to use a Taser at the Newark Police headquarters on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Elkins then used it on Newark Police Sgt. Doug Bline and later on her uncle, Ohio State Patrol Trooper Josh Barry. Police helped Elkins, a lukemia patient, cross off the bucket-list item. (Alan D. Miller /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Alyssa Elkins, 16, uses a Taser on Newark Police Sgt. Doug Bline at the Newark, Ohio Police headquarters on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Police helped Elkins, a teenage leukemia patient cross off a bucket-list item that was seriously shocking; she wanted to use a stun gun on someone. (Alan Miller/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)