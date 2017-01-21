Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pat Boyer-Jones of Akron and her daughter Liz Piatt of Stow look out toward the Capitol prior to the start of the Women's March in Washington D.C. on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Protestors take to the streets for the Women's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A crowd of protestors fill Pennsylvania Ave. during the Women's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sadie Scheu, 8, and Tim Scheu, 37, of Tampa Bay (originally Ohio) pose for a picture at the Woman's March on Saturday in Washington D.C. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
A group of Ohio marchers pose for a picture before taking part in the Women's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Clear backpacks were the order of the day at the Women's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio State student Sara Liptow (left), 20, and Kent State student Bill Kelvin, 37, march toward the Women's March zone on Saturday, January 21, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
This is what democracy looks like at the Women's March on Saturday in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stephanie McDaniel (left), 31, of Washington, D.C., and Clevelanders Colleen Traud, 36, and Caitie Hill, 29, carry a sign in the Women's March zone on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Some H Street supporters find a different vantage point for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trudy Joyner, 31, of Athens takes part in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Samantha Scott, 24, of Toledo drove to the Women's March on Washington with her mom on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marchers leaving Union Station heading toward the parade route for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Participants climb scaffolding for a better view at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cincinnati artist Mary Clare Rietz, a Firestone Park native, made 500 posters to hand out at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suzanne Watkins, 67, of Oklahoma City makes a "is a woman's issue" sign at the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
No, for this is not the parade route. It's just a street near it. (Doug Livingston/Akron BeaconJournal)
Marchers are pour out of Union Station in Washington D.C. where authorities allowed train riders in without using metro cards as they make their way to the Women's March on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
"People tell me all the time how great my signs are." "My signs are yuge." Trump mocker draws crowd interest. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Noticeable difference from Friday to today: more homemade signage. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Riley Mitchell, 8, of Washington D.C. is one of many young girls out at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cincinnati artist Mary Clare Rietz, a Firestone Park native, made posters to hand out at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The crowd build on the mall for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A man protests outside of the remains of yesterday's inauguration scene during the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pink "Pussy Project" hats are taking over the subways as people head to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suzy Walker-Thomci, 65, sits for a portrait on Jan 10, at her home in Stow. Suzy is one of many local women that went to Washington D.C. for the Women's March after the presidential inauguration. "I believe in unions and families and church and it seems as though Mr. Trump really doesn't put value on those things," said Suzy. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Susan Beall, 62, sits for a portrait on Jan 10 at her home in Hudson. Susan is one of many local women that went to Washington D.C. for the Women's March after the presidential inauguration. "As you get older, you start to become more invisible. I want them to know we are not invisible," said Susan. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kyndra Heischman, 26, and Chelsae Ketchum, 26, pose for a portrait on January 13, in Akron. The couple will be attending the Women's March in D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)