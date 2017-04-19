Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brian Martinez, 31, attaches a wreath made of family photos to his father's chair in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, the 22nd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, which killed is father, Rev. Gilbert X. Martinez.Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack. Carson is speaking at the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
FILE - In this April 19, 1995, file photo, shows the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City after an explosion that killed 168 people and injured hundreds. Survivors and family members of those killed in the bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, April 19, 2017, the 22nd anniversary of the attack. (AP Photo/File)
Jamie Hill plays with flowers left at the chair of Baylee Almon, the baby in the iconic Oklahoma City bombing photo of a firefighter carrying a baby out of the rubble, following the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Hill would be the second cousin of Almon. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, left, greets Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, M.D., right, before the start of the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of the Oklahoma City bombing in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Carson is speaking at the ceremony. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
People wait for the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to begin at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack. Carson is speaking at the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
A memorial card signed by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, M.D., is attached to the chair of Thomas Eugene "Gene" Hodges Jr. in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Hodges Jr. worked at HUD and was killed in the Oklahoma City bombing. Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack. Carson is speaking at the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bryan Peake, of Oklahoma City, places a wreath on the chair of USMC Sgt. Benjamin LaRanzo Davis in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack. Carson is speaking at the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Shirley Ward stands at the chair of her sister, Karen Gist Carr, in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial following the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, center, embraces Vickie Lykins, left, and Angela Richerson in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City memorial following the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony, in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Lykins and Richerson lost their mother, Norma Jean Johnson, in the bombing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Aren Kok, left, talks with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, M.D., right, following a remembrance service of the 22nd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Kok is the mother of Baylee Almon, the baby in the iconic Oklahoma City bombing photo of a firefighter carrying a baby out of the rubble. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)