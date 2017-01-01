Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A Goodyear blimp hovers over a grassy field in Akron. The Goodyear Tire company is training pilots of its iconic blimps to fly new airships in northeast Ohio after the company retired the last of its old blimp fleet in March. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
Michael Doughtery, right, chief Goodyear pilot, lifts his earpiece off during an airship training flight for William Bayliss, left, over Akron, Ohio. The Goodyear Tire company is training pilots of its iconic blimps to fly new airships in northeast Ohio. Goodyear retired the last of its old blimp fleet in March. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
An airship crew watches as a Goodyear airship prepares to land in Akron, Ohio. Goodyear airship pilots are getting retrained to fly new models after Goodyear deflated the last of its 45-year-old iconic blimps in March. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
