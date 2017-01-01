Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Zsolt Borkai, left, and Head of the bid of Budapest for hosting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games Balazs Furjes attend a session of the General Assembly of the City of Budapest in the town hall in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)
President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Zsolt Borkai addresses the General Assembly of the City of Budapest with Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos in the background in the town hall in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)
Head of the bid of Budapest for hosting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games Balazs Furjes addresses the General Assembly of the City of Budapest with Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos, right, and Vice Mayor Alexandra Szalay-Bobrovniczky in the background in the town hall in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)