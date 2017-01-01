Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police said they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who recorded himself shooting another man and then posed the video on Facebook on Sunday. (Cleveland Police via AP)
A makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland. Police said Steve Stephens killed Godwin on Sunday and posted the video on Facebook. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
This frame from video posted on Facebook shows Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland moments before being fatally shot on Sunday. The search for murder suspect Steve Stephens put authorities in surrounding states on the lookout Monday after police said the man might have left Ohio. (Facebook via AP)
Alexis Lee, a childhood friend of Steve Stephens, speaks with a neighbor near Stephens' childhood home in Cleveland, Monday. Authorities in Cleveland have expanded their manhunt nationwide for Stephens, a man suspected of gunning down a retiree and posting a video of the crime on Facebook. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
Steve Stephens' childhood home (left) is shown as neighbors chat down the street in Cleveland on Monday. Authorities in Cleveland have expanded their manhunt nationwide for Stephens, a man suspected of gunning down a retiree and posting a video of the crime on Facebook. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)