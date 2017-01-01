Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ellet High School students (from left) Jordan Harper, Cliff Musgrave, Melanie Dye, and Brent Miller, set up cameras in their information technology class that is one of the dual enrollment classes offered by Stark State College at their school in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet High School student Jordan Harper, sets up a camera in his information technology class that is one of the dual enrollment classes offered by Stark State College at their school in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stark State College information technology support teacher Joshua Hunyadi assists Ellet High School student Amanda Marzano, with an assignment using the Adobe Photoshop 3D pop up effect in a dual enrollment class offered by Stark State College at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Automotive technology teacher Ron Boldry (second from left) quizzes Ellet High School students (from left) Aimee Schmidt, Michael Angeloff, Anthony Sferra, and Drake Joseph, during their dual enrollment class offered by Stark State College at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet High School students Melanie Dye, and Brent Miller, set up a camera in their information technology class that is one of the dual enrollment classes offered by Stark State College at their school in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)