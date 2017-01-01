Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) along the sideline during a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl game in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. (Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT)
Texas A&M's Trey Williams (20) tries but fails to get the ball into the end zone on a running play as Ryan Swope (25) and Oklahoma defensive back Gabe Lynn (9) watch in the first half of the Cotton Bowl Friday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas A&M's Ryan Swope (25) and Johnny Manziel (2) celebrate a touchdown run by Manziel against Oklahoma in the first half of the Cotton Bowl Friday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas A&M's Mike Evans (13) comes down with a reception in front of Oklahoma 's Aaron Colvin (14) in the first half of the Cotton Bowl Friday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Oregon defensive back Erick Dargan (4) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) as Oregon cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (14) defends to stop Kansas State's final drive during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl, Thursday, in Glendale, Ariz. Oregon won 35-17. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Kansas State wide receiver Chris Harper (3) stiff arms Oregon defensive back Brian Jackson (12) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl Thursday, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Oregon running back Kenjon Barner (24) celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Johnstone (64) and Colt Lyerla (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against Kansas State, Thursday, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, left, and teammate Dustin Harris, right, celebrate a touchdown catch by Ryan Swope in the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Friday, Jan. 4, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)