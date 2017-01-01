Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (right) greets teammate Edwin Encarnacion at home plate after scoring on Encarnacion's two-run home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado (left) greets third base coach Bobby Dickerson as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inningThursday against the Cleveland Indians in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin throws to the Baltimore Orioles Thursday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Chris Tillman (left) speaks with catcher Welington Castillo (29) and pitching coach Roger McDowell in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians Thursday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion hits a two-run home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo and home plate umpire Kerwin Danley in the first inning Thursday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning Thursday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)