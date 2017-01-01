Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma) and a fierce Bengal tiger named Richard Parker must rely on each other to survive an epic journey in Life of Pi. (Peter Sorel/20th Century Fox)
Daniel Day Lewis stars as President Abraham Lincoln in this scene from director Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" from DreamWorks Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox. (David James/DreamWorks II)
Quvenzhane Wallis as "Hushpuppy" on the set of Beasts of the Southern Wild. (Jess Pinkham/Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Sally Field and Daniel Day-Lewis appear in a scene from "Lincoln." (AP Photo/DreamWorks II Distribution Co., LLC and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, David James)
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook.
This film image released by Universal Pictures shows Anne Hathaway as Fantine in a scene from "Les Miserables." (AP Photo/Universal Pictures)
This film image released by Universal Pictures shows Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean, left, and Anne Hathaway as Fantine in a scene from "Les Miserables." (AP Photo/Universal Pictures, Laurie Sparham)
Jessica Chastain (center) plays a member of the elite team of spies and military operatives (Christopher Stanley, (left) and Alex Corbet Burcher (right) who secretly devoted themselves to finding Osama Bin Laden in Columbia Pictures' electrifying new thriller directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty. (Jonathan Olley/Columbia Pictures)
Actress Jennifer Lawrence. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
(From left) Alan Arkin as Lester Siegel and Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez in Argo. (Claire Folger/Warner Brothers)
Emmanuelle Riva as Anne in Amour. (Darius Khondji/Sony Pictures Classics)
Jamie Foxx as Django and Christoph Waltz as Schultz in Django Unchanined. (Andrew Cooper/The Weinstein Company)
Christoph Waltz as Schultz and Jamie Foxx as Django in Django Unchanined. (Andrew Cooper/The Weinstein Company)
Tom Holland and Naomi Watts star in The Impossible. (Jose Haro/Summit Entertainment)