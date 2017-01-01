Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In Moonlight, Mahershala Ali playing Juan, whose interactions with Little, played by Alex Hibbert, includes a swimming lesson. (Photo courtesy A24 Films)
A24 Films shows Mahershala Ali, left, and Alex Hibbert in a scene from, Moonlight. Ali is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in Moonlight. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)
Viola Davis in a scene from "Fences." Davis was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (David Lee/Paramount Pictures via AP)
Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount Pictures. (David Lee/Paramount Pictures)
Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best feature film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best feature film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
Ryan Gosling (right) and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best feature film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in a scene from the film, "Jackie." Portman was nominated for an Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday. (Stephanie Branchu/Fox Searchlight via AP)
This Jan. 8 photo shows Kenneth Lonergan, director of "Manchester By the Sea," at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lonergan was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay on for the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Damien Chazelle arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Jan. 29, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." Affleck is nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his work in the film. (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP)
Michelle Williams (left) and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." The film has been nominated for an Oscar for the best picture and best directing categories. (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP)