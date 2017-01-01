Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount Pictures. (David Lee/Paramount Pictures)
Viola Davis in a scene from "Fences." Davis was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (David Lee/Paramount Pictures via AP)
Derrick Williams is a free agent again. The Cavaliers did not re-sign him to a second 10-day contract after his first one expired during the All-Star break, although that could still happen after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline passes.