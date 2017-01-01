Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Oskar B�kelmann, left, and Louis Hofmann in a scene from, "Land of Mine." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Angela Davis in a scene from the film, "13th," by Ava Duvernay. The film was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Netflix via AP)
This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Michelle Williams, left, and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." Williams was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP)
This image released by Disney shows characters Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, right, and Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, in a scene from the animated film, "Moana." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Disney via AP)
This image released by The Orchard shows Owen Suskind in a scene from "Life Animated." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (The Orchard via AP)