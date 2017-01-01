Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns first round NFL draft choices (from left) Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku answer questions during a news conference at the team's training facility, Friday in Berea. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns' Jabrill Peppers, selected 25th overall in the NFL draft, answers a question during a news conference at the team's training facility, Friday in Berea. Peppers played defensive back at Michigan. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)