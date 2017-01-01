Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Urban Meyer, head football coach for The Ohio State University speaks at the annual Hall of Fame luncheon at Tozzi restaurant on Monday, Mar. 25, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Urban Meyer, head football coach for The Ohio State University, speaks at the annual Hall of Fame luncheon at Tozzi Restaurant on Monday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Urban Meyer, head football coach for The Ohio State University, speaks at the annual Hall of Fame luncheon at Tozzi Restaurant on Monday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)