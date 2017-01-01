Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Participants turn out by the hundreds for the women's march in front of the Pantheon in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Rallies or marches were scheduled to take place in many cities around the world the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as new President of the United States. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP)
Protesters hold placards with slogans, during the Women's March rally, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. People gathered against the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Trafalgar Square, central London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. The march is being held in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, and other cities worldwide, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's U.S. presidency. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
A woman sings during a farewell demonstration for Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, which was organized by the Democrats Abroad - Hungary at Szabadsag (Liberty) Square in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of Obama's successor, Donald Trump. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)
Protesters rally against President Donald Trump during a women's march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Protesters protest newly inaugurated President Donald Trump during a women's march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Demonstrators march across 42nd Street during a women's march, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in New York. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Protesters cheer at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Thousands of people gather as they prepare to march in protest of President Donald Trump Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
Protesters cheer at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering. Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)