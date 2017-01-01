Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Heidi Wyandt, 27, puts on her coat to leave the Altoona Center for Clinical Research in Altoona, Pa., on March 29, where she is helping test an experimental non-opioid pain medication for chronic back pain related to a work related injury she received in 2014. With about 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, researchers and drug companies are searching for less addictive drugs to treat pain. (AP Photo/Chris Post)
Nurse Kim Gates draws blood from Heidi Wyandt, 27, at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research in Altoona, Pa., on March 29 where Wyandt is helping test an experimental non-opioid pain medication for chronic back pain related to a work related injury she received in 2014. With about 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, researchers and drug companies are searching for less addictive drugs to treat pain. (AP Photo/Chris Post)