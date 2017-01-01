Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Humane Society of Summit County Senior Development Manager Jen Ely gives a lift to Rolo, who will be on hand for the upcoming adoption event on Thursday in Twinsburg. The agency will be hosting a adoption event on Saturday from 10 to 6pm. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Humane Society of Summit County Director of Development Louise DiLullo shows off Rascal, who will be on hand for the upcoming adoption event on Thursday in Twinsburg. The agency will be hosting a adoption event on Saturday from 10 to 6pm. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)