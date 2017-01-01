Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Owen Kovalik, Medina Christian Academy 8th grader, spells "samovar" in round four at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. Kovalik won the spelling bee making him the three-time champion of the event. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Three-time champion Owen Kovalik, Medina Christian Academy 8th grader, high-fives first place runner-up Bryce Heath, Crestwood Middle School 6th grader, at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Owen Kovalik, Medina Christian Academy 8th grader, takes a moment to figure out the spelling of "rhea" at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. Kovalik won the spelling bee making him the three-time champion of the event. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sean Stepanek, Seton Catholic School 8th grader, misspells a word in round five at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Field Middle School 6th grader Randall Hatfield reacts to his misspelling of the word "kamaa" at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson 8th grader Christopher Oh listens to the pronunciation of the word "nabob" at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Andrea Brazis, Orrville Middle School 8th grader, competes with Bryce Heath (left), Crestwood Middle School 6th grader, for the title of "first place runner-up" at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amanda Liu, Hudson Middle School 8th grader, competes at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ian Morgan, Claggett Middle School 8th grader, spells "halal" at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bryce Heath, Crestwood Middle School 6th grader, spells his last word for the title of "first place runner-up" against Andrea Brazis, Orrville Middle School 8th grader, at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Owen Kovalik, Medina Christian Academy 8th grader, and Bryce Heath, Crestwood Middle School 6th grader, share a smile in between rounds at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. Kovalik won the spelling bee making him the three-time champion of the event. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)