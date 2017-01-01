Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (center) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Jeff Pendergraph (left) and Ian Mahinmi during the second quarter of a game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Orlando Johnson (11) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington (21) during the first quarter of a game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (center) jumps to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Roy Hibbert (left) and Jeff Pendergraph during the first quarter of a game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)