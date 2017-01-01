Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Williams (3) in the second half of a game Feb. 15, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a game Feb. 8 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (left) knocks the ball loose from Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half of a game April 2, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reaches around to defend Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first half of a game, Feb. 8 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)