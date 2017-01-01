Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Young Jedi learn how to wield their light sabers at Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Weathervane Playhouse guest instructor and Jedi Master Jimmie Woody (left) portrays a sith warrior being captured by his Jedi students with their lightsabers during Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Weathervane Playhouse guest instructor turned Jedi Master Jimmie Woody (left) instructs student Sean Christy, 8, of Akron a Jedi stance at Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dakota Seals, 11 (front) of Copley learns to strike a fierce stance with his Jedi lightsaber with his fellow campmates at Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ariana Moneskey 8 of Cuyahoga Falls aims her Jedi lightsaber to the sky with fellow campmates at Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Victoria Pausin, 10, of Copley receives instruction from Jedi Master Jimmie Woody, a Weather Playhouse guest instructor, during Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)