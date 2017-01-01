Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor tags out San Diego Padres' Erick Aybar at second base in the fifth inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a single off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Trevor Cahill in the fourth inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer reaches but can't catch a double hit by San Diego Padres' Jose Pirela in the sixth inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes throws out San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot at first base in the sixth inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor reaches for a ball before tagging out San Diego Padres' Erick Aybar at second base in the fifth inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians acting manager Brad Mills watches in the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres in Cleveland. Indians manager Terry Francona has been admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg waits for the ball as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana safely steals third base in the third inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. Santana stole third base on a throwing error by catcher Austin Hedges. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a triple off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Trevor Cahill in the second inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg can't handle the ball as Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez slides into third base for a triple in the second inning of a game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)