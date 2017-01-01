Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
San Diego Padres' Erick Aybar scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez waits for the ball in the fourth inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. Aybar scored on an RBI-single hit by Carlos Asuaje. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo in the third inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. Erik Gonzalez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte hits a double in the second inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot in the first inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall fields a ball hit by San Diego Padres' Luis Torrens in the fifth inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. Torrens was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer jumps but can't get to a one-run triple hit by San Diego Padres' Jose Pirela in the fifth inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. Luis Torrens scored on the play. Lonnie Chisenhall watches.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer jumps but can't get to a one-run triple hit by San Diego Padres' Jose Pirela in the fifth inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. Luis Torrens scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall catches a ball hit by San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot in the fifth inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. Margot was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits a one-run double off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo in the fifth inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. Erik Gonzalez scored on the play. Catcher Luis Torrens watches.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Goody throws out San Diego Padres' Luis Torrens at first base in the sixth inning of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)