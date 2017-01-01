Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pakistani women light candles to pay tribute to the victims of Thursday's suicide attack at a shrine, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday. A brutal attack on a beloved Sufi shrine that killed dozens of people raised fears that the Islamic State group has become emboldened in Pakistan, aided by an army of homegrown militants benefiting from hideouts in neighboring Afghanistan, analysts and officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)
Dead bodies of alleged militants killed in a crackdown operation by security forces are laid at a mortuary in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday. Pakistani security forces arrested dozens of suspects in sweeping raids a day after a massive bombing claimed by the Islamic State group killed dozens of worshippers at a famed Sufi shrine in a southern province. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)