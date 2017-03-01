Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A man gives Ted Farkas, right, 47, money Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in downtown Cleveland. Farkas has been homeless for about five months. A lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of a homeless man and a Cleveland advocacy group included the surprising number of more than 5,800 citations for panhandling issued by Cleveland police between 2007 and August 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Ted Farkas, 47, receives money from a passerby, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Cleveland. Farkas has been homeless for about five months. A lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of a homeless man and a Cleveland advocacy group included the surprising number of more than 5,800 citations for panhandling issued by Cleveland police between 2007 and August 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kenny Chapman, right, 53, receives coins from a man, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in downtown Cleveland. A lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of a homeless man and a Cleveland advocacy group included the surprising number of more than 5,800 citations for panhandling issued by Cleveland police between 2007 and August 2015. Chapman has been homeless for about 10 years. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kenny Chapman, right, 53, receives a dollar from a woman, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in downtown Cleveland. A lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of a homeless man and a Cleveland advocacy group included the surprising number of more than 5,800 citations for panhandling issued by Cleveland police between 2007 and August 2015. Chapman has been homeless for about 10 years. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County prosecutors office shows David Spaulding. Court records reviewed by The Associated Press show that 60-year-old David Spaulding has been cited more than 250 times for panhandling since 2013. (Cuyahoga County prosecutors office via AP)