Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kids catch trinkets from Derby Champions after the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby Parade on Main Street in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Soap Box Derby President & CEO Mark Gerberich addresses a crowd at Lock 3 Park after a parade on Main Street to kick off the start of the week-long festivities at the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ryan Jameson 11, of St. Mary's County, Maryland, flashes the state flag during the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby Parade on Main Street on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kaythi Finn 12, and Maddie Pester 16, of New Zealand, proudly display their country flag at the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby Parade on Main Street in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rodney McDaniel of Owensboro, KY pull his son Zander McDaniel 2, in a home-made-derby-pull-car during the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby Parade on Main Street. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fans cheer on the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby Parade on Main Street in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Camden Wake, 5, of Columbia, MO pines for candy as the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby Parade passes on Main Street in Akron. His brother Colton races in the Masters division. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Soap Box Derby President & CEO Mark Gerberich directs Braddock Johnson from the stage at Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron during the opening ceremonies of the 80th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)