A memorial for Ashley Zhao, 5, grows outside Ang's Asian Cuisine Wednesday in Jackson Township. Ashley was found "deceased and concealed inside the building," according to Jackson Township police on Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The body of a missing 5-year-old girl was found hidden in her parents� restaurant Tuesday evening by Jackson Township police. Ashley Zhao was last seen at Ang�s Asian Cuisine in the 4900 block of Portage Street Northwest. (Courtesy of Jackson Township Police Department)
In a screenshot from video, Mingming Chen is escorted out of the Massillon Municipal Court on Wednesday. Chen was charged with murder by the Jackson Township Police. The complaint indicates Chen murdered her 5-year-old daughter Ashley Zhao. (Cantonrep.com / Michael Balash)
In a screenshot from video, Liang Zhao is escorted out of the Massillon Municipal Court on Wednesday. Zhao was charged with complicity to commit murder by the Jackson Township Police. His daughter Ashley Zhao was reported missing Monday evening. (Cantonrep.com / Michael Balash)
A young boy places a stuffed animal at the growing memorial for Ashley Zhao, 5, outside Ang's Asian Cuisine on Wednesday in Jackson Township. Ashley was found "deceased and concealed inside the building," according to Jackson Township police on Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
