Cainan Williams (left), 6, Devin Gerber, 9, and Izak Shanholtz, 7, volunteer with their parents as they participate in My Neighborhood, Our Akron's clean up of Greg Angeletti Field Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebekah Morris volunteers with My Neighborhood, Our Akron as the group cleans up Greg Angeletti Field Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jada Pagan, 10, volunteers with My Neighborhood, Our Akron as the group cleans up Greg Angeletti Field Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kevin Gerber, the president of Kenmore Youth Baseball, digs a hole to secure home plate as he and others work along side volunteers for My Neighborhood, Our Akron as the group cleans up Greg Angeletti Field Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)