Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rubberducks' Luigi Rodriguez trots past young fans after catching a fly ball in the sixth inning of their game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks' right fielder Luigi Rodriguez gets under a fly ball sent down the first baseline in the sixth inning of their game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks' starting pitcher Matt Whitehouse delivers a pitch to an Altoona batter early in Sunday's game at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks' Joe Sever (left) dumps a bucket of water on teammates Yonathan Mendoza (right) and Eric Haase in the infield after Akron came back in the ninth inning to defeat the Altoona Curve, 7-6 at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks second baseman Todd Hankins turns a double play over Altoona base runner Justin Maffei in the top of the ninth inning of their game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks' shortstop Yu Chang leaps to catch an infield hop in the seventh inning of their game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks' first baseman Bobby Bradley (left) kneels down to make a play at first ahead of Altoona batter Justin Maffei in the sixth inning of their game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)