New England Patriots fans in Boston celebrate after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fans, including Katie Gajewski, foreground right, and Samantha Tatro, foreground center, react at a Boston bar while watching the first half of NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Brandon Washburn celebrates at a Boston bar after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fans at a Boston bar celebrate after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)