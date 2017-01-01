Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones, left, and guard E'Twaun Moore (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, dunks the ball over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones (9) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)