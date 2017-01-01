Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Vice President Mike Pence, left, with his wife Karen Pence, flashes a thumbs up at the March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
A participant in the annual March for Life holds up a rosary outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Anti-abortion activists kneel and pray in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday during the annual March for Life. Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators gathered in Washington for an annual march to protest the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Anti-abortion demonstrators arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday during the March for Life. The march, held each year in the Washington, marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Anti-abortion demonstrators arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday during the March for Life. The march, held each year in the Washington marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Participants in the March for Life cheer as they march to Supreme Court from the National Mall in Washington, starts Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.