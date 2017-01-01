Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A gazebo behind the Peninsula Library is surrounded by fall color in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Visitors to Peninsula make their way down Main St. to the center of town in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Maureen (left) and Arnie Weiss of Bath take a break from their bike riding to enjoy their lunch on a bench at the Peninsula Towpath Trail head in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Lois Unger, who is with the Peninsula Valley Historic & Education Foundation, talk about points of interest in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ryan (left) and Erin Pitchure of Orville walk up Main St. with their son, Owen in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Vines grow on the barn at the home of Lois Unger in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Sunlight filters through the windows of the Bronson Memorial Episcopal Church in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cyclists make their way along the towpath trail in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fall colors create a brilliant tapestry around a home at the intersection of Locust and East Mill Streets in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A single bird sits on a reed near a pond in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A garage on Church St. is enveloped by fall colors and afternoon shadows in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A solitary flower stands out against the shadows on a home on Main street in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A home is surrounded by fall foliage on Akron Peninsula Road just north of Mains Street in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fall colors reflected in the windows of the Cuyahoga Valley Historical Society create a fiery tapestry in Peninsula, Ohio. Peninsula was recently named one of Ohio's five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
