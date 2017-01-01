Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Oct. 23, 2015 photo, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj kiss after their performance at the Power 99 POWERHOUSE 2015 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Minaj announced on Twitter Thursday that she is single. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
In this May 9, 2014 file photo, singer Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
In this Jan. 25, 2015 photo, Carrie Fisher (right) presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)
Britain's Prince Charles and Diana, Princes of Wales, in this official 1985 photograph. (AP Photo)
More than 250 Summa Health System doctors voted “no confidence” in President and CEO Thomas Malone and his leadership team in a standing-room-only meeting Thursday night and have called for the leaders’ resignations.