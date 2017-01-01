Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Fitness guru Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel Food's 2013 Angel Awards, Aug 10, 2013 in Los Angeles. License Global reported on Wednesday that Simmons has signed a new licensing deal. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
In this Sept. 24, 2014 file photo, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino leaves the MLK Jr. Federal Courthouse in Newark, N.J., after a court appearance. After previously pleading not guilty to charges that they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses, "Jersey Shore" reality TV show star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother have had additional tax fraud charges filed against them on Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mixed martial arts fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller is taken into custody Sept. 9, 2014, after barricading himself inside his Orange County home and tweeting the SWAT developments from his verified Twitter account during the hours-long incident. Miller agreed this week to plead guilty to more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/MCT)