Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Young Thug performs during Winterfest 2016 at Philips Arena on Dec. 10, in Atlanta. (Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Actor Delroy Lindo (second left) joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (second right) as they helped serve food at a Newark's Weequahic High School high school during an event to feed residents as part of a program to bring holiday cheer Friday in Newark, N.J. The London-born Lindo's lengthy film career includes roles in movies such as "Crooklyn," "Malcolm X" and the TV series "Blood and Oil" and "The Chicago Code." (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday. (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)