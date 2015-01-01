Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Melanie Brown a judge in the television series "America's Got Talent," arrives at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association summer press tour, Aug. 2 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Brown will join "Chicago" on Broadway, playing jailed killer Roxie Hart starting Dec. 28. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Comedian Garry Shandling attends a Democratic presidential debate, Jan 31, 2008 in Los Angeles. A report by Los Angeles' coroner's officials released Tuesday says the fatal clot that killed Shandling in March 2016 occurred after he developed blood clots in his legs. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
In this Oct. 22 photo, Taylor Swift performs in Austin, Texas. Ninety-six-year-old Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan and has traveled to her shows, but on Monday he didn't have to go anywhere, Swift came to him. Swift had learned about the World War II combat veteran's fandom and decided to surprise him. A day after Christmas a van carrying Swift pulled into the driveway of his home in New Madrid, Mo. The singer stayed about an hour and sang "Shake It Off" as Porter's relatives sang along. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)