FILE - This Nov. 4, 2016 file photo shows Beyonce performing at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce announced on her Instagram account, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, that she is expecting twins. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In this Oct. 29, 2014 photo, Jenna Bush Hager, is seen in Omaha, Neb., before an appearance as feature speaker at the Girls Inc. fundraiser luncheon. Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday from a 2001 speech her father gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the 9/11 attacks. Her father said, Islam is peace in his remarks. He added that Muslims make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country and called for them to be treated with respect. Bush Hager says the speech is a reminder to teach acceptance and love. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
In this Oct. 9, 2016 photo, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump. The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch upon the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for this fall 2017 and will be inspired by favorite quotations she has drawn upon. (AP Photo/John Locher)