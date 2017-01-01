Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Feb. 24, 2016 photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. The Recording Academy announced Friday that Adele will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Previously announced performers include Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban.(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
In this Feb. 25, 2016 photo, former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge (left), and Prince William are escorted to Harbour Air Terminal in Victoria, B.C., Sept 25, 2016 on their way to Vancouver for planned events. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)