Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 12 in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
In this May 10, 1967 file photo, Mick Jagger, lead singer of the British rock band "The Rolling Stones" (center left) and Keith Richards, guitarist of the band (right) are surrounded by fans as they leave court, in Chichester, England. Rock superstar Mick Jagger says a newspaper editorial was responsible for helping him avoid prison for a minor drug offense in 1967. (AP Photo)
Singer-songwirter Warren Zevon posing in his West Hollywood, California, apartment on Oct. 25, 1989. Proceeds from Zevon's book collection that is for sale will support a community center in West Barnet, Vermont. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)