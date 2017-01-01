Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE- In this Wednesday, June 20, 1990 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana and Prince Charles, take shelter under an umbrella while attending the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meet near London. A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using video tapes in which she candidly discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family. (AP Photo/Martyn Hayhow, File)
FILE - In a Feb. 18, 2017 file photo, actress Angelina Jolie gives a press conference in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. Jolie says the account of her casting process for children for her film Khmer Rouge film First They Killed My Father described in a recent Vanity Fair profile is false and upsetting. Jolie and producer Rithy Panh issued joint statements refuting the account Sunday, July 30, through a representative from Netflix, which is producing and distributing the film. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)