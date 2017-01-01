Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Oct. 20, 2011, photo, Johnny Galecki arrives at the premiere of "In Time" in Los Angeles. A spokeswoman for, Galecki, the 42-year-old actor, says his home on a ranch in the San Luis Obispo area was destroyed by the wildfire on the state's central coast. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
In this April 30 photo, Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Jay Z opened up about his relationship with Beyonce on his new album, "4:44," which was released Friday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
This Oct. 7, 2014 photo shows Joe Jackson attending The Friars Foundation Gala at The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. Las Vegas police said Friday the Jackson family patriarch was riding as a passenger in a car when it was hit by another vehicle that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. The crash west of the Strip happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The 88-year-old was taken to University Medical Center for observation after complaining of injury. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)