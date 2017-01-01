Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kevin Spacey participates in the BUILD Speaker Series, May 24 at AOL Studios in New York. Spacey stars in the Netflix original series "House of Cards," and will host this year's Tony Awards on Sunday. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Phil Collins performs during the opening ceremony for the U.S. Open tennis tournament., Aug. 29, 2016. Collins has been rushed to the hospital after a fall in his London hotel room left him with a severe gash near his eye that required stitches. His management says in a statement that concerts Thursday and Friday night at London's Royal Albert Hall have been postponed until November. ���� ��(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
In this March 8 photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend an awards ceremony hosted by Congregation Beth Israel after the Mensch International Foundation presented its annual Mensch Award to the former president in Houston. The former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday on the Maine coast. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)